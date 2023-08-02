Train derailment clean up, repairs continue in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific crews are continuing to repair train tracks in Bryan after a derailment on Monday afternoon.

Union Pacific said in a statement sent to KBTX that seven cars were derailed near W Villa Maria Road and Finfeather Road.

No injuries were reported, and officials say no hazardous chemicals were released.

College Station Fire Department’s Hazmat team was on the scene of the incident Monday afternoon assisting Union Pacific with the cleanup by monitoring the air quality around the incident.

“We were there for about 5 hours and did air monitoring and fulfilled any Union Pacific hazmat needs,” said CSFD Captain and Regional Hazmat Response Coordinator Josh Harrington.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

