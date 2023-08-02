Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler mechanic stresses protecting vehicle batteries during extreme heat

By Avery Niles
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Temperatures in East Texas have hit triple digits consistently for the past few weeks now.

Gary Stewart with Stewart’s Donnybrook Automotive says the heat can drastically affect your car.

“Any time you have any kind of extreme temperature, either hot or cold, the electrical system on a car can be affected,” Stewart said.

Stewart says the battery is a warm-blooded component on a vehicle and the heat doesn’t help.

“When it is really hot outside, that battery is sitting under the hood. It’s right by that hot engine, the engine components are metal and there are certain kinds of composite materials that are made to handle that kind of heat. The battery on the other hand is a little bit more susceptible to premature failure when it’s exposed to those kinds of temperatures,” Stewart said.

Stewart says in the summer months, they replace three times the number of batteries compared to other months. He says they replace an average of five or six batteries a day.

Stewart says people need to first test the health of their car battery. If it is registering a lower number, there is a chance your car battery will die in this heat.

Visual signs your car battery might be damaged include corrosion to the connectors, a fuzzy substance growing on your battery, or leaking battery acid.

Stewart says that a battery, when tested with the engine turned off, should be between 12 and 13 volts.

He says there is little you can do to protect your car from the heat, but moving it out of direct sunlight is a start.

“If you could park it under a shade tree, park it in a garage at home, parking it out of the direct sunlight will reduce the heat that the battery has to suffer through,” Stewart said.

For more tips on how to keep your car safe in the heat, visit the Big Red Box on our website for more information.

KLTV’s Avery Niles speaks to Gary Stewart with Stewart’s Automotive about how he and his workers stay cool in the heat while working on cars.

