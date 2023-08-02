Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Theft suspect dressed in bright road crew uniform tries to hide from Aransas Pass authorities

WATCH: Theft suspect dressed in bright road crew uniform tries to hide from Aransas Pass authorities (CREDIT: Aransas Pass Police Dept./LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (TMX) - Aransas Pass Police Department shared the following post on their Facebook page Monday after a suspect in a theft fled from them.

“Note to thieves: Might be wise not to dress like a road crew worker while running from the police in a stolen car and then trying to hide in heavy brush.”

Aransas Pass Police Dept./LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Lufkin police release name of victim, seize suspect’s vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash
James Richards, Shelby County Jail
Center man accused of killing brother
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
Brian W. Bray
City of Lufkin announces new assistant city manager
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

Smith County commissioners enact burn ban
Smith County commissioners enact burn ban
Literacy Council of Tyler hosts 32nd annual corporate spelling bee
Literacy Council of Tyler hosts 32nd annual corporate spelling bee
Pest specialist gives tips to help East Texans guard homes against cricket invasion
Pest specialist gives tips to help East Texans guard homes against cricket invasion
10 displaced after 2 homes burn in Kilgore
10 displaced after 2 homes burn in Kilgore
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters