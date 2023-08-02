West Rusk looks to continue winning ways with new coach

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The West Rusk Raiders are ready to defend their district title with a new coach.

The team will be coached by Rafe Mata, who was the offensive coordinator last year.

“He knows all of us and what our potential can be,” Xander Mason said.

Mason was joined by Ty Harper recently at the recent CHRISTUS Health Annual Media Day.

“Building off last year will make us successful this year,” Mason said.

