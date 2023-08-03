Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Mabel Haselden
Mabel Haselden(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Mabel Haselden, 40, of Katy, went missing from a Lufkin hospital Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office announcement. According to the release, Haselden’s family are not sure why she was in Lufkin and have not heard from her since Sunday.

Haselden is described as white with curly brown hair and brown eyes, and stands at 5′5. She was last seen wearing a purple top, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. She wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a necklace.

Anyone with information regarding Haselden is urged to contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at 936-634-3331 ext. 2.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the Niger mission team from Harmony Hill Baptist.
Lufkin church says mission team on way home from coup-locked Niger
Adults arrested are Tyra Valentine, 24, of Marshall, Diamond Roach, 32, of Marshall, and...
5 arrested after fatal shooting of teenager in Marshall
East Texas mother talks about the need to have sensory-friendly hours in local businesses
East Texas mother talks about the need to have sensory-friendly hours in local businesses
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
East Texas fire dangers are on the rise as hot, dry conditions worsen
East Texas fire dangers are on the rise as hot, dry conditions worsen

Latest News

Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
Credit: @klotsson / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
WATCH: Suspect recklessly drives heavy machinery through Los Angeles streets
Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San...
Firefighters injured while responding to San Jacinto Co. wildfire
A forest fire in Sabine County is thirty-five percent contained after a lightning strike caused the fire to spread