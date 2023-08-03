Cowboys Camp: LB Vander Esch says team has ‘foot on the gas pedal’

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - On the Cowboys defense, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has quietly become a team leader.

“We’ve been growing getting better, and just putting new things on film year after year, so is being under our third year now with DQ and just the things that we can accomplish and the goal that we have sit in our minds, we are guns blazing. Our foot is on the gas pedal the whole way.”

“Being a third year defense, that is all together and we haven’t lost any pieces we kept everybody together. To do something really special because obviously us meshing together our culture and energy that we have growing. It is a brotherhood in that room. There should be a lot of good things going on.”

There’s been some talking points about this being an elite defense your thoughts do you want to weigh in on that?

“Yeah, no doubt but I mean we can’t just talk about it, we have to actually do it. We are doing what we need to do in meetings, and we got to come out here and showcase on the field. "

