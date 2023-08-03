Cowboys Camp: Offensive coordinator explains West Coast offense

(KLTV) - Nothing says West Coast like the Pacific Ocean, and for the Cowboys, they’re looking to take their style, West Coast offense, to winning heights. Offensive coordinator Brian Shottenheimer in his first year at the position, explains the West Coast offense this way.

“The West Coast, when you hear it, is all tied to the quarterback’s feet. So when you see a quarterback, playing really well in the West Coast offense, you’ll see his feet are decisive. He is firm on his back foot, that’s a big part of it. But when you, the design of it is how do you spread people out and get your guys running vertically at the defense, and have the quarterback get the ball accurately to them. That’s kind of the genesis, if you would, of the West Coast offense.”

“If I have any questions, as far as any particular route, I need to be better at, or if you want me in a better position, I ask him where he need me and I’ll do anything in my power to get there,” said Cee Dee Lamb.

During the off-season, the Cowboys traded for talented receiver Brandon Cooks from the Texans. Originally he was a former first round pick for the Saints back in 2014, but everywhere he’s been, he’s produced.

Dak’s understanding of the offense will be the key, and while Cee Dee Lamb is the go-to, there’s also Michael Gallup. Dak and newcomers Brandon Cooks, are learning how to work with one another, and although it’s early they’re in sync.

“That’s a guy, that’s a real pro, a guy that you can look at his résumé and see what he’s done throughout this league. He’s been trained the right way now. Going into year 10 he is vital to our team success,” said Shottenheimer.

This is an offense that is built to favor the speed of the receivers. Last year in the old system they finished fourth in scoring. It’s obvious that it’s designed for Dak to prosper.

