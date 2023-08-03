Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Firefighters injured fighting San Jacinto County wildfire released from hospital

Two Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters were injured while working the Snowhill Fire in San Jacinto County Wednesday afternoon.
Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San...
Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San Jacinto County on Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.(Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters were injured while working the Snowhill Fire in San Jacinto County Wednesday afternoon.

The firefighters were treated and released from the hospital Thursday morning after suffering burns Wednesday.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire intensified in an area where personnel were constructing containment lines.

On Thursday, the Forest Service said it will conduct an internal fire review to assess what happened and “provide personnel an opportunity to learn and make improvements to mitigate risks/improve safety moving forward.”

The Snowhill Fire burned 215 acres in San Jacinto County.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the Niger mission team from Harmony Hill Baptist.
Lufkin church says mission team on way home from coup-locked Niger
Mabel Haselden
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Adults arrested are Tyra Valentine, 24, of Marshall, Diamond Roach, 32, of Marshall, and...
5 arrested after fatal shooting of teenager in Marshall
East Texas mother talks about the need to have sensory-friendly hours in local businesses
East Texas mother talks about the need to have sensory-friendly hours in local businesses
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

Latest News

“It’s been a while since I’ve been able to be right there and see the kid get their first...
Smith County students get backpacks and more at ‘School is Cool’ event
Dory Hersey
Keep Tyler Beautiful’s ‘Project Daffodil’ adds Texas wildflower seeds to annual lineup
East Texas exterminator offers tips to protect against critter invasions during summer heat
East Texas exterminator offers tips to protect against critter invasions during summer heat
Longview Public Library hosts book sale through Friday
Longview Public Library hosts book sale through Friday
Digital habits may make back-to-school schedule difficult Lufkin pediatrician says
Digital habits may make back-to-school schedule difficult, Lufkin pediatrician says