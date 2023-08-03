Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Firefighters injured while responding to San Jacinto Co. wildfire

Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San...
Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San Jacinto County on Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.(Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San Jacinto County on Wednesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Named the Snowhill fire, at least 215 acres of land are burning west of Lake Livingston. At last check, it was listed at 90 percent containment.

Around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said two forest service personnel received burns from radiant heat and were transported to a hospital for treatment of first and second-degree burns.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is working to contain the so-called "Snowhill Fire" along FM 946...
The Texas A&M Forest Service is working to contain the so-called "Snowhill Fire" along FM 946 in the Willow Springs area on San Jacinto County.(Source: KTRE staff)

At the time, the firefighters were working to set up containment lines along FM 946 in the Willow Springs area.

The Snowhill fire in San Jacinto County was last reported as 215 acres in size.
The Snowhill fire in San Jacinto County was last reported as 215 acres in size.(Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)

State Representative Ernest Bailes said two airplanes and two helicopters were shuttling water from the lake to the scene of the brush fire.

“Forward progression has been stopped and fire activity has diminished.”

In a Facebook post, the Oakhurst Volunteer Fire Department described Wednesday’s conditions as “intense,” with flames moving fast into the 60 ft. tall trees.

Emergency management officials reported the fire was sending airborne embers to neighboring Walker County.

State and local fire crews were expected to remain at the scene overnight.

“Containment line is complete around the fire but firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor the fire overnight, engaging in mop up to ensure all heat has been mitigated,” the Forest Service stated.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the Niger mission team from Harmony Hill Baptist.
Lufkin church says mission team on way home from coup-locked Niger
East Texas mother talks about the need to have sensory-friendly hours in local businesses
East Texas mother talks about the need to have sensory-friendly hours in local businesses
Adults arrested are Tyra Valentine, 24, of Marshall, Diamond Roach, 32, of Marshall, and...
5 arrested after fatal shooting of teenager in Marshall
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
East Texas fire dangers are on the rise as hot, dry conditions worsen
East Texas fire dangers are on the rise as hot, dry conditions worsen

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies and temps well above 100 degrees today
Open house meeting showcased benefits of Angelina County Airport upgrades
Open house meeting showcases benefits of Angelina County Airport upgrades
Billy Lankford has been found.
Missing elderly Gilmer man found safe
Immunization updates on parents’ minds as back-to-school draws near
Immunization updates on parents’ minds as back-to-school draws near