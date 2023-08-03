A forest fire in Sabine County is thirty-five percent contained after a lightning strike caused the fire to spread

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The fire started at the Hogpen branch of the Sabine National Forest last week. Today, firefighters are still tackling the blaze.

Jan Amen, PIO for the United States Forest Service said, “this fire came through and a lot of the leaves and pine needles dropped on the forest floor. So, those are ready to reburn and there you go again, but hopefully that won’t happen.”

The Sabine National Forest Service has been working to monitor and contain the fire. They said it has already burned more than one thousand acres, in the 160 thousand acre forest.

The fire is burning right up to the fire line that firefighters established. Natural water along the shoreline is also helping.

“Right now, it is so critically dry, no one needs to be burning anything, and the slightest spark can start a wildfire,” said Amen.

With high winds expected, the national forest service is concerned a possible reburn will occur.

Bridgette Schwenne, Fuels Tech for the United States Forest Service in Louisiana said, “that sometimes can be the most dangerous time of a fire, when you think it’s over cause that’s how it’s been potential for things to resurface.”

Schwenne also said even dry parts of the forest that haven’t burned have potential to burn which could cause more intense fires as the week goes on.

“It’s so dry, having resources ready and available to pull from this fire if we get something else, and are able to get resources to it in time,” said Schwenne.

