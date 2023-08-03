Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Pair killed in shootout with Ohio state troopers following pursuits, kidnapping

A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring another pursuit and a lengthy standoff. (WBNS, IRA GILLIAN, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) — A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring another pursuit and a lengthy standoff that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects dead.

The initial pursuit began around 1 a.m. Wednesday in London, when a police officer stopped a van. London Police Chief Glenn Nicol said a man and a woman in the van gave the officer false information, then drove away as the officer walked back to his cruiser.

The van ultimately stopped at a truck stop on US 42. The two van occupants got out and were briefly chased on foot by police, including an officer who tried to stop the pair with a stun gun. The male suspect also pointed a gun at the officers but did not fire it, authorities said.

The man and woman then got into a tractor-trailer cab that was unlocked and did not have a trailer attached. The truck driver was in the vehicle at the time, and the truck was soon driven away from the truck stop, hitting a London police cruiser but causing no injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers from other law enforcement agencies then chased the truck cab through several counties before the pursuit ended in Vandalia on Interstate 70 west, near the Dayton International Airport Access Road.

Authorities then negotiated for about four hours with the two suspects before deciding to approach the vehicle in a bid to free the hostage. One of the suspects then fired several shots from a handgun at troopers who returned fire, critically wounding both suspects. No troopers were injured, authorities said.

The truck driver who was taken hostage suffered only minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

The names of the two suspects were not released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead an investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Richards, Shelby County Jail
Center man accused of killing brother
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Lufkin police release name of victim, seize suspect’s vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash
Photo of the Niger mission team from Harmony Hill Baptist.
Lufkin church says mission team on way home from coup-locked Niger
The Polk County OEM will open a cooling center for those who need power to run their medical...
Some Entergy customers in Polk County to experience planned power outage
Tyler High School
Student AI usage to return in upcoming school year, study shows

Latest News

Tyler mechanic stresses protecting vehicle batteries during extreme heat
Tyler mechanic stresses protecting vehicle batteries during extreme heat
CHRISTUS Health in Tyler unveils Hope Monument to remember lost children
CHRISTUS Health in Tyler unveils Hope Monument to remember lost children
Gregg County seeks to hire court reporters by increasing position salary
Gregg County seeks to hire court reporters by increasing position salary
Immunization updates on parents’ minds as back-to-school draws near