Triple digit heat will remain relentless as we head into the first weekend of August

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With more dangerous heat here to stay for at least the next few days, Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Friday evening for many of our deep east Texas counties and communities.

Unfortunately, our prospects for rain look bleak going into the near future. This will lead to worsening drought conditions as our soil moisture content becomes more depleted with each passing day and week that we do not receive beneficial and timely rainfall.

The infamous heat dome will continue to keep us hot and dry as it maintains its grip over Texas for the remainder of this week. This will lead to daytime highs climbing well above the century mark each day for the foreseeable future. Daytime highs will continue to top out between 103-105 degrees each afternoon through at least this weekend, which will threaten some of the daily record highs.

There is a small glimmer of hope that the heat dome will break down and scoot out west by early next week. If that scenario happens, then we will be able to take a slight edge off the heat, and perhaps, bring back some low-end rain chances to the Piney Woods during the second week of August as a weak, summer cold front drops down into north and northeast Texas by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Unfortunately, it will likely stall just to our north, which would keep the lower temperatures and better rain odds situated mainly north of Interstate 20.

