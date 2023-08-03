Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Ohio riders forced to walk down 205-ft. rollercoaster after malfunction

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Credit: Jeff Letts/TMX

SANDUSKY, Ohio (KLTV) - Thrill-seekers at Cedar Point in Ohio found themselves walking down from the top of a 205-foot roller coaster after a malfunction on Monday.

A video and photo shared by Josh Lett shows a car stranded atop an incline on the Magnum XL 200 roller coaster at Cedar Point in Sandusky on Monday. A line of people can be seen descending a long flight of emergency stairs.

The Magnum XL 200 roller coaster at the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky was the first in the world to top 200 feet. When it opened in 1989, it was also “the fastest and steepest complete-circuit coaster in the world,” with a speed of 72 mph, the park said.

Per reports, the ride stopped and operators were unable to restart it, requiring the evacuation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

