East Texas exterminator offers tips to protect against critter invasions during summer heat

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Most of us are doing our best to get out of the blistering East Texas heat, but humans are not the only ones trying to avoid triple digit temperatures.

Pests will also seek shelter from the heat.

“As long as there are high temperatures and low rainfall, you’re going to see an influx of critters in your home,” says professional exterminator Jared Lundmark.

Insects and rodents quite often will seek shelter in outbuildings, and homes.

“There was a trail of ants from all the way over on the edge of my slab, and I don’t know where they went in to the house,” says one wood county homeowner.

Insects and mice and rats are not only looking to get out of the heat, but also for water.

“They’re not getting enough moisture. We have not had enough rainfall for more than a month, so they’re not getting enough water. Less food around because everything is dried up,” says Texas A&M Overton entomology specialist assistant professor Rafia Kahn.

Ants, roaches, mice and rats are the most common invaders, and they don’t need much to get in.

“Rats and mice, it only takes a quarter of an inch to get into your home. To put that in perspective, that is the width of a pencil,” Lundmark says.

“Shelter, moisture, their food, that’s what invites them to our houses. Most important with rats and mice, they can spread disease,” Khan says.

And mice and rats can often attract the attention of animals around a home that prey on them, like snakes.

“If you start with getting rid of your rats, your mice, your bugs, things snakes eat. You’re going to see less snakes,” Jared says.

There are standard things you can do to protect against pests..

“Bifen I/T’ is your most common pesticide. Be careful when you’re using stuff like this. I would highly suggest you calling your local exterminator. For mice, there’s your standard pest control company bait boxes,” says Lundmark.

Professor Khan says to discourage invaders, don’t leave uncovered food out.

Traps and pesticides can be effective, but check with an exterminator on the safety of the baits or pesticides you use.

