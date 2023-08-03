Woman accused of interfering with investigation into Joaquin woman’s death seeks bond release

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Sour Lake woman accused of interfering in the investigation of a Joaquin woman’s homicide is seeking a bond release.

Teresa Louviere was arrested last November and charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin. Police suspect Hopson was killed by Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Now, according to Loviere’s attorney, a bond agreement has been reached but she must agree to a number of conditions, including wearing an ankle monitor.

Allen Price, who is also charged with tampering with evidence, is currently out on bond.

