Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs practice hard in the heat

Corrigan football team works hard in the heat for the upcoming season.(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Corrigan this afternoon the Bulldogs were busy in the heat as they prepare for the upcoming football season. Brett Ratliff enters the season as his 4th year as head coach, and he says this years team is fired up.

“Hey, we’re very excited,” he said. “We lost a great senior class and we were sad to see them go but man, these guys right here they got after it the first couple of days of practice and we’re really excited to see what they can do. They’re fired up. They know the tradition and and we’re ready to excel. Like I said, we’ve had a great couple of days of practice and and I’m already ready to start hitting somebody else.”

Wide receiver Tony Cooper for the Bulldogs said, “I feel that we will be great. We have a lot of people from JV. JV with 8-2 last year. Pretty much. yes, sir. Be ready. Best of luck to you. Yes, sir. Thank you.”

The Bulldogs who finished the season last year with an impressive 10 and 2 record will be looking to pick up where they left off. Their first opponent, Buna on August 25th.

