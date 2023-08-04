Cowboys Camp: McCarthy remembers a special coach

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A young coach was on his staff in KC. Today, he’s the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

In the ‘90s this man would lead the Chiefs to 101 wins. Always close to getting to the Super Bowl, but would fall short. Marty Schottenheimer died two years ago after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. Next week he could be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Marty Schottenheimer. I mean the opportunity he gave me back in 1993, the impact, the him and his wife Pat made on me personally and professionally, everything I do there’s a part of money going back to those 90s”

Schottenheimer had rugged defenses, having coached in Cleveland, San Diego and Washington. It was KC where he’s remembered for what was called “Marty Ball.”

There’s a new Schottenheimer-McCarthy connection. His son Brian goes way back with Mike McCarthy.

“19 probably 97, was when I really first got to get to know him. My first memory was meant to go over the quality control job, in Kansas City. He had been doing coaching both the quarterbacks and doing quality control.”

McCarthy is one of 14 coaches from the Schottenheimer coaching tree who is or were a head coach, McCarthy is one of 14 coaches

“For him to win over 200 games and to do it in multiple organizations he knows how to win. Definitely, I think would be awesome to see him recognized in the pro football Hall of Fame.”

