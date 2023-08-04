Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Very hot temperature on tap yet again for our Friday. 100°+ heat will continue well into the weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our Friday will be very hot with temperatures back in the 99°-104° range and heat index values in excess of 110°. It goes without saying that we all need to be very careful in this continued heat as this type of warmth can truly whittle away at you psychologically as well as physically. Please continue to drink water throughout the day and keep a watchful eye on family, friends, and pets. 100°+ heat will continue well into the weekend as our “heat dome” slowly shifts to the west. Without such a prominent high-pressure system overhead, there is a chance for some limited showers and thunderstorms on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Rain still does not look like a guarantee for most, but at this point we will take any precious drops of water we can get. Temperatures will still likely be very hot for most of next week, but if all the right dominos can fall on Tuesday, we’ll get one day of average highs in the upper 90s before high-pressure builds back in overhead and we’re back in the 100′s. Stay cool out there, y’all!

