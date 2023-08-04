Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

The heat will remain relentless as we head into the first weekend of August

Weather Where You Live
A summer scorcher will remain in place this first weekend of August across deep east Texas.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With more dangerous heat here to stay, we have Excessive Heat Warnings out for all of deep east Texas through at least Saturday evening.  These heat warnings will likely get extended for a few more days to come as the heat wave continues in the Lone Star State.

It will be a scorching hot and dry weekend ahead as very little change is expected with our weather in east Texas.  This means we will have starlit nights followed by sun-filled, hot afternoons with no rain in the picture.

This will lead to daytime highs climbing well above the century mark each day for the foreseeable future.  With forecast highs expected to top out in the 103-105-degree range each afternoon for the foreseeable future, it will keep our 100-degree streak going well into next week as the heat wave continues.

Some daily record high temperatures will also be in jeopardy of being tied or broken over the next few days.

Unfortunately, our prospects for rain look bleak going into the near future.  This will lead to worsening drought conditions as our soil moisture content becomes more depleted with each passing day and week that we do not receive beneficial and timely rainfall.

The infamous heat dome will start to retreat to the west and move slightly further to the west early next week.  That will allow a weak frontal boundary to drop south, only to stall along the Red River and parts of northeast Texas.  Unfortunately, this front will not make it far enough south to offer us much in the way of heat or rain relief.

We will introduce a 20% chance of rain Monday and Tuesday since the high-pressure ridge will not be as strong as it has been.  Nevertheless, those rain odds will be meager and out of the picture by the middle of next week as the ridge builds back closer to our region and the front stalls out to our north.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook

Most Read

Mabel Haselden
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San...
Firefighters injured while responding to San Jacinto Co. wildfire
Adults arrested are Tyra Valentine, 24, of Marshall, Diamond Roach, 32, of Marshall, and...
5 arrested after fatal shooting of teenager in Marshall
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Anderson Douglas, 45, is in the Angelina County Jail.
Lufkin man arrested with meth, crack, AR-15 during raid, sheriff reports

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-4-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-4-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips