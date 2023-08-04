The heat will remain relentless as we head into the first weekend of August

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With more dangerous heat here to stay, we have Excessive Heat Warnings out for all of deep east Texas through at least Saturday evening. These heat warnings will likely get extended for a few more days to come as the heat wave continues in the Lone Star State.

It will be a scorching hot and dry weekend ahead as very little change is expected with our weather in east Texas. This means we will have starlit nights followed by sun-filled, hot afternoons with no rain in the picture.

This will lead to daytime highs climbing well above the century mark each day for the foreseeable future. With forecast highs expected to top out in the 103-105-degree range each afternoon for the foreseeable future, it will keep our 100-degree streak going well into next week as the heat wave continues.

Some daily record high temperatures will also be in jeopardy of being tied or broken over the next few days.

Unfortunately, our prospects for rain look bleak going into the near future. This will lead to worsening drought conditions as our soil moisture content becomes more depleted with each passing day and week that we do not receive beneficial and timely rainfall.

The infamous heat dome will start to retreat to the west and move slightly further to the west early next week. That will allow a weak frontal boundary to drop south, only to stall along the Red River and parts of northeast Texas. Unfortunately, this front will not make it far enough south to offer us much in the way of heat or rain relief.

We will introduce a 20% chance of rain Monday and Tuesday since the high-pressure ridge will not be as strong as it has been. Nevertheless, those rain odds will be meager and out of the picture by the middle of next week as the ridge builds back closer to our region and the front stalls out to our north.

