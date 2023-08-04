Missing Katy woman found in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Katy woman who went missing Tuesday was found Thursday night at a Lufkin convenience store.

Mabel Haselden, 40, of Katy, went missing from a Lufkin hospital Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office announcement. According to the release, Haselden’s family were not sure why she was in Lufkin and had not heard from her since Sunday.

According to Lufkin Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Mark McLin, Haselden returned safely to her family Thursday night. McLin said she was spotted by a Lufkin resident at a local convenience store around 9 p.m.

