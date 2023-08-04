Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Missing Katy woman found in Lufkin

Mabel Haselden
Mabel Haselden(Angelina County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Katy woman who went missing Tuesday was found Thursday night at a Lufkin convenience store.

Mabel Haselden, 40, of Katy, went missing from a Lufkin hospital Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office announcement. According to the release, Haselden’s family were not sure why she was in Lufkin and had not heard from her since Sunday.

According to Lufkin Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Mark McLin, Haselden returned safely to her family Thursday night. McLin said she was spotted by a Lufkin resident at a local convenience store around 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mabel Haselden
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San...
Firefighters injured while responding to San Jacinto Co. wildfire
Adults arrested are Tyra Valentine, 24, of Marshall, Diamond Roach, 32, of Marshall, and...
5 arrested after fatal shooting of teenager in Marshall
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

Latest News

Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday’s Weather: Very hot temperature on tap yet again
“It’s been a while since I’ve been able to be right there and see the kid get their first...
Smith County students get backpacks and more at ‘School is Cool’ event
Dory Hersey
Keep Tyler Beautiful’s ‘Project Daffodil’ adds Texas wildflower seeds to annual lineup