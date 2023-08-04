New solar farm in Falls County will help power Meta’s regional operations

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Renewable energy company Avangrid recently announced the construction of a new solar farm in Falls County that will help power Meta in the region.

In 2022, the tech giant announced it would be building an $800 million data center in Temple.

Construction on the site was halted in December of 2022, but Temple mayor Tim Davis says it’ll be restarting again soon.

“Ultimately, I think it’s gonna be good for Temple,” Davis said of the data center. “It’ll raise the standard of living here which will be good for everybody.”

Now Avangrid, a renewable energy company, recently began building a solar farm in Falls County called True North that will power Meta’s operations in the region.

“I am 100% on board with the solar panels,” Jay Elliott, the Falls County judge, told KWTX. “I think it’s a good thing, it’s good for our county government and it’s good to have a good, solid tax base for 30 years, which is something we haven’t had in the past.”

With plans to reach commercial operations by early 2025, Avangrid said in a press release that True North is expected to create over 200 local jobs during its construction and operation.

According to Elliott, the farm will be a huge economic boost for the county.

“It’s a good boost in the county because again, you’re turning roughly 1600 acres commercial, where before it was agriculture,” Elliott said.

Elliott says it’ll generate $400,000 a year, giving the county opportunities to improve roads and other public infrastructure.

“I think it’s a plus because that extra money is gonna be providing extra services to the people, and improving the roads, because we’re gonna have more money to spend on the roads in falls county,” Elliott said.

