New York Yankees and Houston Astros meet in game 2 of series
The New York Yankees lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Houston Astros
Houston Astros (62-48, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (57-52, fifth in the AL East)
New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (7-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (2-5, 7.49 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -141, Yankees +120; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Houston Astros.
New York has a 34-26 record at home and a 57-52 record overall. The Yankees have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.91.
Houston has gone 31-23 in road games and 62-48 overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.
The matchup Friday is the second time these teams square off this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has a .263 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 16 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. Harrison Bader is 10-for-33 with two RBI over the past 10 games.
Yordan Alvarez has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 RBI for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 11-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by four runs
Astros: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs
INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.