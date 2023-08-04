Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

New York Yankees and Houston Astros meet in game 2 of series

The New York Yankees lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Houston Astros
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Astros (62-48, second in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (57-52, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (7-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (2-5, 7.49 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -141, Yankees +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Houston Astros.

New York has a 34-26 record at home and a 57-52 record overall. The Yankees have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.91.

Houston has gone 31-23 in road games and 62-48 overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

The matchup Friday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has a .263 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 16 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs. Harrison Bader is 10-for-33 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 RBI for the Astros. Yainer Diaz is 11-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Mabel Haselden
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San...
Firefighters injured while responding to San Jacinto Co. wildfire
Adults arrested are Tyra Valentine, 24, of Marshall, Diamond Roach, 32, of Marshall, and...
5 arrested after fatal shooting of teenager in Marshall
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk

Latest News

In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting
Dallas Wings
Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers
Texas Rangers
Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain