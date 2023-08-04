Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Parts of Lufkin to be without water service on Sunday

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN / Pixy.org)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Water service for parts of Lufkin will be interrupted this weekend due to a valve replacement.

The water for part of central Lufkin will be turned off at about 10 a.m. on Sunday and will remain off for about four hours, according to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

The area circled in red below will be affected by this work.

Map showing the areas affected.
Map showing the areas affected.(City of Lufkin)

