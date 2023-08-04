Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas native writer, director speaks on SAG-AFTRA strike purpose, goals

A Texas native writer and director spoke with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the current SAG-AFTR
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT
LOS ANGELES, California (KLTV) - A Texas native writer and director spoke with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the current SAG-AFTRA/Writers Guild strike.

Alex Yonks, known for her work on “The Big Bang Theory,” is a professional in the Los Angeles film industry. She joined East Texas Now on Friday to discuss the goals and purpose of the SAG-AFTRA/Writers Guild strike happening in Hollywood, as well as her personal experience picketing for the cause.

