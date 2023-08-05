Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County law enforcement cracking down on illegal burning

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman said since the burn ban was issued, multiple fire calls have come in.

“We’ve had 38 fire calls by our volunteer fire department personnel in the various parts of the county. And we’ve also had reports that have come into the sheriff’s department of 18 reports of illegal burns,” he said.

Those burns were reportedly started by residents who should not have been burning outdoors.

“All of our fire suppression efforts in the county are done by volunteer fire departments, and right now volunteer departments are overstretched with their resources and their manpower,” said Selman.

Selman said the warning period for illegal burns has now passed for Angelina County residents.

“Our department has currently issued two citations to people who have started outdoor burning in contrast to the burn bans,” he said.

The fine for these illegal burns can add up to $500.

“When a fire breaks out, we’re dependent on people to drop what they’re doing to respond to those situations,” said Selman.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Department asks for residents’ cooperation until the conditions change.

“Because of the problems it can cause with adequate response, manpower, equipment, all of those things in a volunteer situation are overtaxed,” he said.

