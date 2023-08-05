Free school supplies, health screenings in Nacogdoches Saturday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Organizations including the NAACP, 21/7 Association, Brown Family Health Center, and Nacogdoches County Health Foundation will be providing free school supplies and health screenings to the public.

Event organizer Charmaine Harris says for her, this year’s event was personal.

“We gave out about 300 backpacks last year, so this year, we sat in there and I was like, ‘I want to give out a thousand backpacks’, and everybody looked at me crazy, looked at me funny and I was like that’s my goal, that’s what I want to do.”

A goal Harris says she wouldn’t be able to reach without help.

“We kind of like brought in other people that we knew, so then we kind of used some of the different organizations and businesses that we used last year, to kind of come on with us this year, and we used people that they knew, so it just became a community type thing.”

Ella nobles, operations manager for Nacogdoches County hospital district, says they wanted this back-to-school event to offer something different.

“During this time a lot of parents are not able to get their kids back and forth to the clinics or the doctors, but when you have something like this that is going to have food, fun, and other festivities, that’s when the parents can get out and bring their kiddos and be able to get those things checked.”

Charmaine says this event should send a message to the community.

“A lot of times a lot of people may feel like the community doesn’t care, and this just kind of shows that there’s a lot of different groups a lot of different businesses that do actually care.”

The back-to-school event will be held at Festival Park in Nacogdoches Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition to free supplies and wellness checks, there will be free food, music, games and uniform shirts for grades k through 12. All ages are welcome.

