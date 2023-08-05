Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Museum of East Texas hosts world traveler

Retired Foreign Service Officer and world traveler Angier Peavy has seen many different countries and collected many different treasures.
By Tyre White
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Retired Foreign Service Officer and world traveler Angier Peavy has seen many different countries and collected many different treasures.

Peavy was able to share her stories with the community of East Texas: stories she says can teach those who choose to listen.

“It gives people a window on several other worlds. It shows them how you react, and how you ask, in whatever your environment is, and regardless of the environment, the culture, the people. We all want the same things,” she said.

Peavy knew quickly she wanted to see the world. “When I joined the foreign service, I knew very little about it, it just sounded fun. Then, I got in the foreign service, and it just turned out to be exactly what I wanted to do.”

Peavy said some of the things she would collect were out of the ordinary.

“You never know what you’re going to find. Some things that you find that are interesting, doesn’t look like much to somebody else, but I have a paving stone from Paris because they were re-doing the paving, and I picked up one of the stones because that just, it’s neat,” Peavy said.

Patti Smithhart, who attended the event, shared what her favorite treasure was.

“The bottle cap cobra, a little bit bizarre but fascinating, actually quite beautiful,” Smithhart said.

Peavy has traveled to Mexico, India, Bulgaria and Pakistan, just to name a few. You can see her treasures for yourself at the Museum of East Texas from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mabel Haselden
Missing Katy woman found in Lufkin
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Parts of Lufkin to be without water service on Sunday
Anderson Douglas, 45, is in the Angelina County Jail.
Lufkin man arrested with meth, crack, AR-15 during raid, sheriff reports
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Licensed Esthetician Jennifer Smith
Esthetician gives East Texans advice for protecting skin in extreme heat

Latest News

Photo of the Niger mission team from Harmony Hill Baptist.
Congressman Pete Sessions speaks about bringing Lufkin missionaries home
Weston smiles big for picture surrounded by bright plush animals
Never short of giggles, Weston, 7, needs family willing to be his forever
East Texas mother talks about the need to have sensory-friendly hours in local businesses
East Texas mother talks about the need to have sensory-friendly hours in local businesses
The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.
Lufkin offers 1st year of Teen Court using DETCOG grant