Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Officers find dog abandoned at airport after owner told needs crate to fly, police say

Police say they found a dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
Police say they found a dog abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport.(Allegheny County Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a dog was found in a stroller at the Pittsburgh International Airport early Friday.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, officers working at the airport were called to assist after the dog was found at about 5:30 a.m.

Police said they were able to find a microchip but could not reach the dog’s owner.

Authorities said they discovered that the dog’s owner was told by an airline that the dog had to be placed in a crate to fly.

The owner then abandoned the dog near the short-term parking lot and boarded their flight, according to police.

Officers said they contacted the state dog warden to safely turn over the dog. A charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the pet owner.

“Don’t leave your pets behind!” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mabel Haselden
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San...
Firefighters injured while responding to San Jacinto Co. wildfire
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips
Anderson Douglas, 45, is in the Angelina County Jail.
Lufkin man arrested with meth, crack, AR-15 during raid, sheriff reports
Adults arrested are Tyra Valentine, 24, of Marshall, Diamond Roach, 32, of Marshall, and...
5 arrested after fatal shooting of teenager in Marshall

Latest News

A Texas judge ruled Friday that the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women...
Judge rules Texas’ abortion ban is too restrictive for women with pregnancy complications
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Shots again fired at site of Parkland school massacre in reenactment after lawmakers visit
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
WebXtra: Payne Springs fire chief talks safe welding, cutting practices in extreme heat
2 Payne Springs fires caused by cutting, welding says fire chief