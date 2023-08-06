Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Cowboys Camp: CB Trevon Diggs says of trash talk, ‘that’s just how we play’

Earlier in the week, Quarterback Dak Prescott and Cornerback Trevon Diggs had words. It’s all in the spirit of competition.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Training camps can be testy. Competition brings out the best, but sometimes there’s some trash talking.

It happens everywhere, even at the high-school level. Earlier in the week, Quarterback Dak Prescott and Cornerback Trevon Diggs had words. It’s all in the spirit of competition.

“It’s never been, you know...you gotta be a football player to really understand the trash talking,” said WR Cee Dee Lamb. “It’s going to get explicit, and it’s going to get very like that, so just understanding that we all we got. You put a lot of good guys or great guys at their position on a field like this it’s going to happen. Nobody likes nobody getting the best of them, so the competition, it ramps up a lot.”

“I love Dak to death,” said Diggs. “It’s nothing behind it; it’s just competitive. This is football. That’s how we play, so you know, it’s just practice. That’s just what we do.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Photo of the Niger mission team from Harmony Hill Baptist.
Congressman Pete Sessions speaks about bringing Lufkin missionaries home

Latest News

DeMarcus Ware, with the help of team owner Jerry Jones by his side, unveiled the bust.
2 Dallas Cowboys added to NFL Hall of Fame
DeMarcus Ware, with the help of team owner Jerry Jones by his side, unveiled the bust.
2 Dallas Cowboys added to NFL Hall of Fame
Cornerback Trevon Diggs
Cowboys Camp: CB Trevon Diggs says of trash talk, ‘that’s just how we play’
Cowboys Center Tyler Biadasz
Cowboys Camp: Center Tyler Biadasz weighs in on what makes camp so valuable