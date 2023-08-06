Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dallas Police Department: Missing Dallas man may be in need of assistance

(Dallas PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 65-year-old man Jesus Ruben Pinon.

Police describe Pinon as a bald 5 foot 6-inch-tall white man with brown eyes who weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and grey shorts.

Pinon was last seen on August 4, 2023, at around 6:00 p.m. walking on foot in the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police say he may be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 214-671-4268 and refer to case number 141637-2023.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Photo of the Niger mission team from Harmony Hill Baptist.
Congressman Pete Sessions speaks about bringing Lufkin missionaries home

Latest News

In Longview, baseball and soccer fields are empty during the hottest parts of the day.
Dangerous summer heat changes how outdoor sports are played in East Texas
In Longview, baseball and soccer fields are empty during the hottest parts of the day.
WebXtra: Dangerous summer heat changes how outdoor sports are played in East Texas
The over a century old building, on the corner of West Exchange and Ellis in the Fort Worth...
Historic building in Fort Worth Stockyards damaged in fire
Yan is described a 76-year-old, grey-haired, brown-eyed, Asian male who stands at about 5’09”...
Dallas police asking for help search for missing man