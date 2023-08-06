Purple Heart veterans honored in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Purple Heart Veterans were honored in Harker Heights on Saturday afternoon.

A luncheon and ceremony were held in the Charlie R. Green Memorial Hall in Harker Heights.

Nine Purple Heart veterans were honored and many more celebrated with quilts of valor.

The quilts represent the time they spent serving and the sacrifices they made.

In addition, school supplies were collected to benefit students who need them.

Purple Heart Day is on Monday August 7.

