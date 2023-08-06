Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Purple Heart veterans honored in Harker Heights

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Purple Heart Veterans were honored in Harker Heights on Saturday afternoon.

A luncheon and ceremony were held in the Charlie R. Green Memorial Hall in Harker Heights.

Nine Purple Heart veterans were honored and many more celebrated with quilts of valor.

The quilts represent the time they spent serving and the sacrifices they made.

In addition, school supplies were collected to benefit students who need them.

Purple Heart Day is on Monday August 7.

