Texas shortstop Corey Seager held out with lingering effects of thumb injury

Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was held out of the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Miami Marlins because of lingering effects of a right-thumb injury suffered last month
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop Corey Seager was held out of the Texas Rangers’ starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Miami Marlins because of lingering effects of a right-thumb injury suffered last month.

Seager injured the thumb on July 21 diving into second base in the eighth inning against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and was pulled from that game. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 22 and returned last Wednesday. In the four games since his return, Seager has three home runs and six RBIs.

He also may miss the road trip opener at Oakland on Monday night.

“He’s battling that thing,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “It’s going to flare up a little bit at times. Could he play? Yeah, he could play. But we’re going to try to keep this thing under control.

“It’s a pretty big injury, really. It’s amazing what he’s doing with his thumb. I just don’t want it to get to the point where we end up losing him for a while.”

Seager is hitting .348 in 70 games with 18 homers and 64 RBIs.

It was the second time Seager was placed on the injured list this season. He missed 31 games from April 12 through May 16 with a hamstring strain.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

