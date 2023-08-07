Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

88-year-old Marshall woman killed after struck by car

“It is a tragedy for all involved. We will keep these families in our prayers,” Chief Carruth said.
Marshall police
Marshall police(Marshall police)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police have released information about a fatal pedestrian wreck that happened on Friday.

According to police, on Friday at 10:40 p.m. Marlene Floyd, 88, was walking in the 2600 block of East Houston Street when she was struck by a vehicle, driven by an unidentified 71-year-old driver. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Floyd died at the scene. No charges have been filed, according to police.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said these types of accidents are all too common and stressed the importance of paying full attention to the road for both the pedestrian and the driver.

“It is a tragedy for all involved. We will keep these families in our prayers,” Chief Carruth said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
Photo of the Niger mission team from Harmony Hill Baptist.
Congressman Pete Sessions speaks about bringing Lufkin missionaries home
Dangerous summer heat changes how outdoor sports are played in East Texas

Latest News

WATCH: Miami-Dade police recover over 20 stolen Ranchero Boyeros animals
WATCH: Miami-Dade police recover over 20 stolen Ranchero Boyeros animals
Burst into flames Tesla
WATCH: California fire crews respond after damaged Tesla spontaneously catches fire
WATCH: Bull escapes rodeo arena at Utah County Fair
WATCH: Bull escapes rodeo arena at Utah County Fair
WATCH: Glacier lake flooding washes trees down Alaskan river
WATCH: Glacier lake flooding washes trees down Alaskan river