Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot and Dry. Gregg County is now under a Burn Ban
Continued hot and dry.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where Live... Gregg County has issued a Burn Ban until further notice. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect until 8 PM this evening. More heat is likely for the next 7 days. Highs are expected to remain above 100 degrees with heat index values ranging from 105 to 115 degrees during the heat of the day. There is a stationary front along the far northern sections of East Texas today and it will retreat as a warm front Tuesday, into Wednesday. There is a very small chance for a few showers along the northern fringe of East Texas...but it is very small. Partly Cloudy skies through tomorrow, then mostly sunny conditions are likely into the weekend. Slight chances for showers this weekend as well...but nothing to get too excited about. Stay Cool.

