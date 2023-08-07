Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man in his 70s drowned in the Neches River while swimming with family near the Rockland Communty on Saturday.

According to Tyler County Game Warden Captain Brandon Mosley, the man was from Hillister and was swimming with friends and family when he stepped off a drop in the river. He apparently became distressed, the captain said, and never resurfaced after slipping under the water.

Wardens recovered the body, and an autopsy is pending.

