Mosaic Center founding mother to retire

KTRE’s Tyre White speaks with a founding mother of the Mosaic Center, Carolyn Tinkle, about how it feels to be retiring. The Mosaic Center is a Christian women’
By Tyre White
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Mosaic Center has been operating for about 19 years, serving women in Angelina County.

Their goal is to provide job and life skills to the women of Angelina County through Christ. They teach skills such as resume writing and money management.

Executive director Rebecca Reid says this goal could not be reached without the organization’s founding mother, Carolyn Tinkle.

“She gathered a group of ladies; God had put it on her heart to have an education center to help women in this community to really have the opportunity for mentoring.” Reid said.

Tinkle says her retirement was bound to happen.

“I think I just kind of knew that it was time. I’ve been sensing it for probably two, three years that my time was coming to an end, and I didn’t know whether it was going to be with a move, or whether it would be that I just step back completely.”

Tinkle believes that the women she leaves behind will continue her legacy.

“There were so many that came from the beginning and worked from the beginning that are still here, that still love it, and as long as that is in place in this town, the Mosaic Center will be solid, and it will grow.”

Though her time at the center has come to an end, she’s hopeful she’ll serve another purpose elsewhere.

“I’ve always hoped that God would have something else for me to do, and I believe that he will, because I may be 79, but he’s not through with me yet.”

For more information on the Mosaic Center, click here.

