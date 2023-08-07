The relentless, triple digit heat is here to stay with no signs of rain on the horizon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With more dangerous heat here to stay for the foreseeable future, we have Excessive Heat Warnings out for all of deep east Texas through at least tomorrow evening. These heat warnings will likely get extended for a few more days to come as the heat wave continues in the Lone Star State.

It will continue to be a scorching hot and dry week ahead as very little change is expected with our weather in east Texas. This means we will have starlit nights followed by sun-filled, hot afternoons with no rain in the picture.

This will lead to daytime highs climbing well above the century mark each day in the next week. With forecast highs expected to top out in the 103-105-degree range each afternoon for the foreseeable future, it will keep our 100-degree streak going well into next week as the heat wave continues.

Unfortunately, our prospects for rain look bleak going into the near future as the ridge of high pressure, or heat dome, remains in control of our weather. This will lead to worsening drought conditions as our soil moisture content becomes more depleted with each passing day and week that we do not receive beneficial and timely rainfall.

