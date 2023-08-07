Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Glacier lake flooding washes trees down Alaskan river

Residents of Juneau, Alaska, were evacuated amid record flooding over the weekend, after the Mendenhall River flooded. Credit: NWS Juneau / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska- Residents of Juneau, Alaska, were evacuated amid record flooding over the weekend, after the Mendenhall River flooded, officials said.

According to the National Weather Service, Suicide Basin, a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier, released glacier lake outburst floods, causing inundation along Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.

The river crested at 14.97 feet, above major flood stage, at 11:15 p.m. Friday, just above Juneau, the agency said. The previous record stage of 11.99 feet was set in July 2016.

A video shared by the agency’s office in Juneau shows a tree floating down the Mendenhall River on Saturday.

The City and Borough of Juneau declared a state of emergency and issued evacuation orders to those impacted.

“Although river levels continue to fall, at least two structures have been lost to the river and others are at risk and/or have been evacuated,” the city said Sunday. Residents were advised to stay away from the river’s banks, which remained “highly unstable” due to significant erosion.

