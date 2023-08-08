Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Excessive Heat Warnings-South, Heat Advisories-North
Excessive Heat Warnings south...Heat Advisories north.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excessive Heat Warnings for southern areas today. Heat Advisories for northern. The northern sections of East Texas saw some rain this morning...and that is wonderful, however, it will allow the humidity values to be higher today than in previous days so it will feel very muggy today. Most of central and southern areas will remain very hot today...slightly cooler over northern areas due to the AM rainfall. Upper-Level high pressure will remain centered to our south and east today and tomorrow but will move back toward the west by late this week, increasing our high temperatures and decreasing our rain chances back to 0%. Low temperatures should remain near 80° and high temperatures will start off from the upper 90s north...just over 100° for central counties...and a few degrees hotter for Deep East Texas. High temperatures should all range from 101° to 105° through early next week after today. Please Pray For Rain!!! The state of Texas really needs to see the wonderful moisture fall from the sky. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
East Texas air conditioner repair companies see increased demand

Latest News

Excessive Heat Warnings-south, Heat Advisories-north.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
The relentless, triple digit heat is here to stay with no signs of rain on the horizon