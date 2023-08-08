Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boil water notice issued for Denning

Boil Water Notice graphic
Boil Water Notice graphic(MGN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DENNING, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been issued for residents of the City of Denning.

Due to a low chlorine residual, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the Denning Rural Water System to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customer that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Denning Rural Water System at 220 W. Columbia Street, San Augustine, Texas, 75972, or call 936-288-0489 or Charles Sharp at 936-201-5001.

