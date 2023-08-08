Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dallas faces Las Vegas after Sabally’s 25-point showing

Dallas hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Satou Sabally scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings’ 104-96 loss to the Chicago Sky
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Las Vegas Aces (24-3, 14-1 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-13, 9-6 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Satou Sabally scored 25 points in the Dallas Wings' 104-96 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Wings have gone 9-6 against Western Conference teams. Dallas ranks ninth in the WNBA averaging 6.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 30.2% from deep. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The Aces have gone 14-1 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas has an 18-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Aces defeated the Wings 104-91 in their last matchup on July 30. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 28 points, and Teaira McCowan led the Wings with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 21.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Jackie Young is averaging 18.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Aces. Plum is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 90.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
East Texas air conditioner repair companies see increased demand

Latest News

In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting
Dallas Wings
Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers
Texas Rangers
Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain