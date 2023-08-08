18-wheeler leaking diesel into Gregg County creek following wreck

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas DPS and Gregg County deputies are at the scene of a wreck on I-20.

According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Craig Harrington, the wreck occurred between the Joy-Wright Mountain Road exit and the Mount Pisgah exit on the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton, an 18-wheeler was driving eastbound on I-20 near Mile Marker 581. The driver told DPS that he had a tire blow out and the truck struck a guardrail, and caught fire. He was able to escape without injury.

Traffic is heavily congested in the area. Drivers should avoid that area until the wreck is cleared; there is no estimated time yet for how long the scene will take to clear, but Albritton said that it will likely be several hours before cleanup can be completed. The interstate will be down to one lane eastbound, he said. He advises drivers to take an alternate route.

TCEQ is coming to the scene and Hazmat has responded, as Little Caney Creek is possibly being affected by chemicals from the vehicle, Harrington said.

We have crews headed to the scene.

