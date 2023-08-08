Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

18-wheeler leaking diesel into Gregg County creek following wreck

Image of the wreck from KLTV Chopper 7.
Image of the wreck from KLTV Chopper 7.(KLTV Staff - Jamey Boyum)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas DPS and Gregg County deputies are at the scene of a wreck on I-20.

According to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Craig Harrington, the wreck occurred between the Joy-Wright Mountain Road exit and the Mount Pisgah exit on the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton, an 18-wheeler was driving eastbound on I-20 near Mile Marker 581. The driver told DPS that he had a tire blow out and the truck struck a guardrail, and caught fire. He was able to escape without injury.

Traffic is heavily congested in the area. Drivers should avoid that area until the wreck is cleared; there is no estimated time yet for how long the scene will take to clear, but Albritton said that it will likely be several hours before cleanup can be completed. The interstate will be down to one lane eastbound, he said. He advises drivers to take an alternate route.

TCEQ is coming to the scene and Hazmat has responded, as Little Caney Creek is possibly being affected by chemicals from the vehicle, Harrington said.

We have crews headed to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County
Hundreds of schools in East Texas approved for federal grant that provides free meals for students
East Texas air conditioner repair companies see increased demand

Latest News

Boil Water Notice graphic
Boil water notice issued for Denning
Nacogdoches County
EATON/Cooper Power Systems expansion to add 218 new jobs in Nacogdoches
The facility addition will include $100 million in capital expenditures and will create 218 new...
EATON/Cooper Power Systems expansion to add 218 new jobs to Nacogdoches facility
Angelina County commissioners approve preliminary step for new courthouse
Angelina County commissioners approve preliminary step for new courthouse