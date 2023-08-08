Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard expected to miss significant time with hand injury

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a hand injury in camp
Houston Texans
Houston Texans(source: Houston Texas)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard is expected to miss significant time after sustaining a hand injury in camp.

“Tytus (Howard), he’s still dealing with that (hand injury) and will probably be out for a while,” coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday. “We’ll re-address that later.”

When pressed on exactly how long Howard is expected to be out, Ryans said: “I’ll let you guys know later.”

The injury comes after Howard agreed to a three-year, $56 million extension just before the start of camp.

A first-round pick in 2019, Howard has started 54 games in four seasons with the Texans.

His injury comes after center Scott Quessenberry was placed on injured reserve Friday after tearing knee ligaments in camp Thursday.

Quessenberry started 16 games for the Texans last season after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chargers.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
East Texas air conditioner repair companies see increased demand

Latest News

In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
Texas Police Lights
8 more people charged in kidnapping of migrants that ended in Houston shooting
Dallas Wings
Loyd leads Seattle against Dallas Wings after 26-point game
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers
Texas Rangers
Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain