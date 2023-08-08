Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore College introduces new men’s basketball coach

Coach Robert Byrd said, “Full transparency. I mean, it’s what I’ve been working towards throughout my entire career. So it’s one I’m truly excited about. I know what the expectations are, and I’m looking forward to meeting those.”
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College introduced its newest head men’s basketball coach Robert Byrd on Monday in a press conference.

He said, “I’m going to bring to Kilgore College, you know, my standards won’t change in the classroom. We’re going to have high academic standards for our student athletes. They’re going to go to class. They’re going to do their work. They’re going to represent not only themselves, but the program, their family, well in the classroom, on campus and in the community, and then we’re going to put an exciting product on the basketball court as well.”

Athletic Director Courtney Pruitt said, “He will continue to keep the Kilgore tradition alive. His ability to recruit has been shown within his resume with the successful seasons that he’s had prior to Kilgore, taking over Coastal Bend. Coastal used to be the laughingstock we had in region 14. So he’s done an impeccable job to turn that program around. So we’re just really excited about what he’s going to bring to our athletic department.”

Coach Byrd added, “Full transparency. I mean, it’s what I’ve been working towards throughout my entire career. So it’s one I’m truly excited about. I know what the expectations are, and I’m looking forward to meeting those.”

The Kilgore basketball team will begin the season on November 7 when they are slated to take on Lone Star College – Tomball.

