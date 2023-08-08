Peanut butter no-bake cookies by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some recipes take us back in time to childhood; for me, this no-bake cookie recipe does just that. They remind me of the no-bake cookies we were served in my elementary school classroom, only a little bit better, if you can even imagine. Give them a try; no oven needed!

Peanut butter no-bake cookies

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 stick of butter, sliced into four pieces for easy melting

1/2 cup milk (I think I misspoke in the video and said 1/4 cup. You definitely need 1/2 cup.)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup peanut butter (creamy or crunchy, your choice)

2 1/4 cups quick cooking or old-fashioned oats, uncooked

2/3 cup butterscotch chips or chocolate chips (optional)

Method:

Line a cookie sheet with parchment or wax paper. Set aside.

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine sugar, butter and milk., whisking together to dissolve the sugar. Bring the mixture to a hard boil as you continue stirring, and boil it for exactly one minute, continuing to stir. Then remove from the heat.

Add the vanilla extract and peanut butter; stir until the peanut butter is melted.

Fold in the oats using a silicone or rubber spatula, stirring until oats are completely incorporated into the hot liquid.

Add the butterscotch or chocolate chips, if using, and stir them in.

Drop the mixture by spoonful onto parchment or waxed paper, and allow to cool completely. If you’re in a hurry, stick them on the paper into the fridge. They harden fairly quickly. Store them in a parchment-lined air-tight container in the refrigerator.

Enjoy!

