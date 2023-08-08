Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Peanut butter no-bake cookies by Mama Steph

Some recipes take us back in time to childhood; for me, this no-bake cookie recipe does just...
Some recipes take us back in time to childhood; for me, this no-bake cookie recipe does just that. They remind me of the no-bake cookies we were served in my elementary school classroom, only a little bit better, if you can even imagine. Give them a try; no oven needed!(East Texas Kitchen/Mama Steph)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some recipes take us back in time to childhood; for me, this no-bake cookie recipe does just that. They remind me of the no-bake cookies we were served in my elementary school classroom, only a little bit better, if you can even imagine. Give them a try; no oven needed!

Peanut butter no-bake cookies

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 stick of butter, sliced into four pieces for easy melting

1/2 cup milk (I think I misspoke in the video and said 1/4 cup. You definitely need 1/2 cup.)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup peanut butter (creamy or crunchy, your choice)

2 1/4 cups quick cooking or old-fashioned oats, uncooked

2/3 cup butterscotch chips or chocolate chips (optional)

Method:

Line a cookie sheet with parchment or wax paper. Set aside.

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, combine sugar, butter and milk., whisking together to dissolve the sugar. Bring the mixture to a hard boil as you continue stirring, and boil it for exactly one minute, continuing to stir. Then remove from the heat.

Add the vanilla extract and peanut butter; stir until the peanut butter is melted.

Fold in the oats using a silicone or rubber spatula, stirring until oats are completely incorporated into the hot liquid.

Add the butterscotch or chocolate chips, if using, and stir them in.

Drop the mixture by spoonful onto parchment or waxed paper, and allow to cool completely. If you’re in a hurry, stick them on the paper into the fridge. They harden fairly quickly. Store them in a parchment-lined air-tight container in the refrigerator.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County
An alligator in Florida was diagnosed with an ear infection.
Veterinary team discovers why an alligator was exhibiting ‘unusual behavior’ at zoo
Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
Photo of the Niger mission team from Harmony Hill Baptist.
Congressman Pete Sessions speaks about bringing Lufkin missionaries home

Latest News

An easy and fresh summer recipe
Crisp corn-tomato salad by Mama Steph
Mama Steph corn tomato salad
Crisp corn-tomato salad by Mama Steph
Lunchables debuts four new fresh fruit offerings in partnership with Del Monte.
Lunchables now offering packs with fresh fruit instead of candy, cookies
Kitchen Pickin’: Not your grandma’s estate sale
Kitchen Pickin’: Not your grandma’s estate sale