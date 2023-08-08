Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Very limited rain chances this morning. Dangerous heat continues into the remainder of the work week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Isolated showers and storms will be possible for areas close to I-30 this morning as an upper-level disturbance tracks overhead. Rain will be very limited this morning and most unfortunately won’t see a drop. Skies are set to trend mostly dry for the remainder of the day today which means temperatures will likely rebound back into the upper 90s and lower 100s with even higher heat indices, so please be sure to plan around the heat once again today as Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are still in place. There will be another very low-end chance for a few showers or thundershowers for our northernmost counties later tomorrow, although once again coverage would be very limited and most won’t see anything. The forecast stays hot and mostly dry throughout the remainder of the work week, as highs climb back to 103°-105° Thursday and Friday. Similar heat is likely again on Saturday, then we go back to the “mights and maybes” for some very low-end chances for rain on Sunday and Monday. Time will tell if our luck turns for the better or worse in that regard.

