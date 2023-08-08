The unrelenting heat will keep the heat wave going through at least this time next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With more dangerous heat here to stay for at least the next few days, we have Excessive Heat Warnings that have been extended for yet another day for all of deep east Texas through at least Wednesday evening. These heat warnings will likely get extended for a few more days to come as the heat wave continues in the Lone Star State. This has become a recurring theme, but when the pattern does not change, this is the end result.

There is a stalled out frontal boundary that will provide some rain and thunderstorms to residents in far northeast Texas and up along the Red River tonight and through the day on Wednesday. Unfortunately for us, the rain and thunderstorm activity looks to stay well north of our KTRE viewing area, bypassing us, keeping us high and dry.

It will continue to be a scorching hot and dry week ahead as very little change is expected with our weather in east Texas. This means we will have starlit nights followed by sun-filled, hot afternoons with no rain in the picture.

This will lead to daytime highs climbing well above the century mark each day for the foreseeable future. With forecast highs expected to top out in the 103-105-degree range each afternoon for the foreseeable future, it will keep our 100-degree streak going well into next week as the heat wave continues.

Unfortunately, our prospects for rain look bleak going into the near future as the ridge of high pressure, or heat dome, remains in control of our weather.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.