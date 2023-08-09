Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hot and Dry! Next rain chances early next week.
Hot and Dry.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories north...Excessive Heat Warnings, south again today. We are anticipating more intense heat through the next 7 days...at least, here in East Texas. No Major Changes are likely. Maybe, Just Maybe, a few showers early next week, but up and until then, we stay HOT and DRY. High Temperatures near 104° and Low Temperatures near 80° are likely. Windy, SW winds are expected to persist into early next week making/keeping the Fire Danger, HIGH! Burn Bans continue for much of East Texas until further notice. Please HYDRATE and stay as cool as possible. Continue to Pray for Rain. Have a great day.

