Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Central Heights ISD brings awareness to bus stop protocol

“Where we’re geographically located, you’ve got drivers going from 75 coming into a school zone and they’re coming over hills from both directions and we’re just trying to make sure their aware that we’re here, and that there are students here.”
Central Heights ISD brings awareness to bus stop safety, reminds drivers to watch for students
By Tyre White
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When sharing the road with school buses, drivers are required by law to stop when the school bus has its stop sign extended, and red flashing lights on.

Central Heights ISD Superintendent David Russell says near their campus, some drivers are doing the opposite.

“We ask our bus drivers to identify how many vehicles may pass you while you have your red lights on, loading or unloading lights, and there was a couple routes and there was a couple routes had anywhere from 8 to 12 that day.”

With both Central Heights elementary and high schools being on Highway 259 North, Russell is worried about the safety of the students.

“Where we’re geographically located, you’ve got drivers going from 75 coming into a school zone and they’re coming over hills from both directions and we’re just trying to make sure their aware that we’re here, and that there are students here.”

The protocol for bus stops is two lane vehicles traveling in both directions must stop. For multi-lane paved across, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop. For a divided highway, vehicles behind the bus must stop.

Vehicles traveling in opposite direction proceed with caution.

Central Heights ISD director of transportation Kevin Matheny says drivers can do their part by simply watching for school bus stop signs and lights.

“Even reminders throughout the year just to be on their toes, to pay attention, across the nation, one child being hit by a vehicle is too much.”

In August of 2022 the fines for passing a school bus with the loading or unloading lights on were raised to $1,200+ for a first offense, and $2,000 after the second offense.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
WATCH: Massive fire erupts overnight at Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland
1 dead after car strikes tree in Shelby County
Nacogdoches County
EATON/Cooper Power Systems expansion to add 218 new jobs in Nacogdoches
Hundreds of schools in East Texas approved for federal grant that provides free meals for students

Latest News

Dawn Stover, Agronomist at the USDA East Texas Plant Materials Center, said there are ways to...
Texas A&M Agrilife Service in Angelina County helps residents protect gardens during excessive heat
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Eaton Cooper Power System Expansion
“Not only when you are adopting an animal you aren’t just saving that dog’s life, you are...
Smith County Animal Shelter need help to 'Clear the Shelter'
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Back To School For Local Educators