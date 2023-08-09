Central Heights ISD brings awareness to bus stop protocol

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - When sharing the road with school buses, drivers are required by law to stop when the school bus has its stop sign extended, and red flashing lights on.

Central Heights ISD Superintendent David Russell says near their campus, some drivers are doing the opposite.

“We ask our bus drivers to identify how many vehicles may pass you while you have your red lights on, loading or unloading lights, and there was a couple routes and there was a couple routes had anywhere from 8 to 12 that day.”

With both Central Heights elementary and high schools being on Highway 259 North, Russell is worried about the safety of the students.

“Where we’re geographically located, you’ve got drivers going from 75 coming into a school zone and they’re coming over hills from both directions and we’re just trying to make sure their aware that we’re here, and that there are students here.”

The protocol for bus stops is two lane vehicles traveling in both directions must stop. For multi-lane paved across, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop. For a divided highway, vehicles behind the bus must stop.

Vehicles traveling in opposite direction proceed with caution.

Central Heights ISD director of transportation Kevin Matheny says drivers can do their part by simply watching for school bus stop signs and lights.

“Even reminders throughout the year just to be on their toes, to pay attention, across the nation, one child being hit by a vehicle is too much.”

In August of 2022 the fines for passing a school bus with the loading or unloading lights on were raised to $1,200+ for a first offense, and $2,000 after the second offense.

