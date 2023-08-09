Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Jury gives 20 years to Smith County inmate convicted of escaping transport van

Jury gives 20 years to Smith County inmate convicted of escaping transport van
By Lauren Tear and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County inmate will spend an additional 20 years in jail for escaping from a transport van.

The testimony portion of Timothy Chappelle’s sentencing phase concluded Wednesday morning with closing statements, though only the prosecution completed theirs.

On Tuesday, he was convicted of escaping a Smith County Jail transport van. Chappelle, who represented himself during both phases, attempted to make a closing statement but was cut off early due to objections from the prosecution. The judge sustained the objection and barred Chappelle from speaking further on the ground that his statement was essentially testimony and that he was apparently making claims about evidence not brought up yesterday and the state was unable to cross-examine him.

Kurt Noell was Chappelle’s court-appointed attorney until Chappelle demanded to defend himself in court, however, Noell was on standby for the majority of the trial.

“I think the idea that you can learn probably what it takes five years of practice, at least, to know the basics, let alone any longer than that, when someone has practiced decades, predominantly doing criminal law, to elect to represent yourself is a very bad decision,” he says.

Noell also says that Chappelle refused a plea bargain that would have given him less time in prison.

Chappelle was also given a fine of $10,000.

Previous reporting:

Smith County inmate accused of escaping transport van found guilty

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Lottery File Graphic
Nacogdoches resident wins $1M from lottery scratch-off game
EATON/Cooper Power Systems
EATON/Cooper Power Systems expansion to add 218 new jobs in Nacogdoches
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
The Angelina County judge will now be seeking proposals from firms to develop a plan for...
Angelina County commissioners approve preliminary step for new courthouse
Man drowns in Neches River while swimming with family in Tyler County

Latest News

Shoppers will have the chance to purchase qualifying items tax free from Friday, August 11...
East Texas Academy store manager explains what is included in tax free holiday
Black-owned business month
Black-Owned Business Month highlights economic impact of supporting local establishments
The cost of college has been on a consistent increase for the past several years.
East Texas students facing reality of escalating college costs
Tyler’s 2024 proposed budget prioritizes public safety
Tyler’s 2024 proposed budget prioritizes public safety